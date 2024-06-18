SIT team set up to probe Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), west division, S Girish, is supervising the investigations, and Vijayanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandan, has been named as the chief investigating officer. The SIT consists of inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the commissioner’s office on Infantry Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Dayananda stressed that since the case is a very sensitive one and has many angles to it, a team has been set up to conduct a thorough probe.

The top cop applauded the unbiased approach of his officers while investigating the case. “Our investigators have acted swiftly by launching a thorough probe. They have worked in an unbiased way,” Dayananda said, adding that even the slightest of negligence from the investigators would have made the case problematic.

In lighter vein

Answering a question regarding pressure on the department in this high-profile case, Dayananda said, “The only pressure we have is blood pressure, which is 140/90.”