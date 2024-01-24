SIT to file case against Reddy’s OMC

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Lokayukta has begun the preparations to file a case against Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), owned by MLA G Janardhana Reddy, on charges of involving in illegal mining on the state borders and smuggling 19.98 lakh tonnes of iron ore to foreign countries via a port in Chennai.
The SIT began the probe based on the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a Hyderabad court.
Meanwhile, a notice has also been served to several mine owners and the SIT is preparing to question Reddy and others. Well-placed sources said that between 2006 and 2010, the OMC had exported Rs 500 crore worth of iron ore in 49 shipments. This was also mentioned in the report by the then Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde.
The CBI’s Hyderabad unit, which investigated the OMC’s transactions, had mentioned in the chargesheet that “the ore exported through Chennai port was illegally mined by MBT Mines, Hind Traders, Tapal Narayana Reddy Mines and other mines in Karnataka”.