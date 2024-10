Site proposed for Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project a biodiversity hotspot: Report

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has proposed a 2000 MW project in a 133.80 acres of the sanctuary between Talakalale and in the upstream the Gerusoppa reservoir in the downstream. The project involves constructing a powerhouse with 8 units of 250 MW turbines along with 7.8 km conductor system.