Skeleton found in abandoned house in Dharwad, doctors suspect death happened almost 4 years ago

Bengaluru: A skeleton was found in an abandoned house at Malmaddi in the city and it was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday.
Police said that locals complained of a house not open for a long time. They broke open the doors and found a skeleton.
Police Commissioner Shashikumar visited the house on Wednesday.
Speaking to media persons, he said that the police, who had gone in search of a missing man, found the skeleton in the abandoned house on Tuesday. The skeleton was on a bed and now, it has been sent to the laboratory.
It is said that Chandrashekar, a resident, was staying in this house. The door was locked and the windows were closed. As none came to the house, shrubs have grown all over the house compound. Beside the skeleton, a saline bottle too was found. Doctors suspect that he might have died four years ago. Locals said that he might have died during the Covid-19 pandemic time. The body has been sent to FSL and the exact cause of death could be ascertained after the FSL report, he added.
He further said that no relative of the person ever visited the house and hence, the incident came to light after three to four years.
Published 14 August 2024, 22:08 IST