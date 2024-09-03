Smoking, drinking alcohol, consuming 'gutka' to be banned on Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired first meeting of Sri Chamundeshwari temple development authority atop Chamundi Hills on Tuesday and took several major decision including a ban on smoking, and consumption of alcohol and 'gutka.'

He directed officials to come up with a master plan for next four years towards the comprehensive development of the temple and the hill.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, he said, "There is Rs 169 crore fixed deposit in the temple's account and Rs 24.24 crore in its savings account. During 2023-24, temple got Rs 49.64 crore revenue, they spent Rs 21 crore and Rs 28.18 crore was the saving. This year, till July, the temple has got the revenue of Rs 17.4 crore. They have spent Rs 6.97 crore and around Rs 10 crore is saved. This indicates that the revenue of the temple is increasing every year so more devotees are visiting it. Our intention of forming the authority, is to develop Chamundeshwari temple, the hill and make it more attractive and provide all amenities to devotees," he said.

Five out of 24 temples to be rejuvenated

"As many as 24 other temples come under the authority including Sri Chamundeshwari temple, Sri Mahabaleshwara temple, Sri Narayanswamy temple atop Chamundi hill, Jwalamukhi Tripurasundaradevi temple of Uththanahalli and also temples at Mysuru Palace premises. This year we've decided to rejuvenate five temples at Palace premises including Sri Prasanna Krishnaswamy temple, Sri Gayathridevi temple, Sri Bhuvaneshwari, Kote Sri Anjaneyaswamy and Sri Varahaswamy temple," he added.

Alchohol, tobacco and gutka banned

"Consumption of alcohol, smoking, usage of tobacco and other related products like gutka pan is banned atop Chamundi hill. Usage of mobile phone and photography within the temple is banned. There will not be any dress code to visit the temple. Irrespective of any caste or religion they belong to, every one can visit the temple. We've decided to make the hill plastic free," the CM said.

Task force for crime prevention

"We've decided to form a task force to prevent crime atop Chamundi Hill. In order to ensure security for devotees, temple authority should install CCTV cameras wherever it's necessary. Union Bank of India has come forward to do it under CSR funds. There should be adequate lighting arrangements," he said.

Implementation of PRASAD projects approved

"We've approved to implement developmental projects including step way, Devikere, Nandi statue premises and others with Union Government's funds under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme. We've decided to fund additional Rs 11 crore for these projects through temple authority."

"We've even decided to develop Dasoha Bhavana, to provide tasty food to devotees and to even to repair its left. We've also decided to provide health care facilities to employees of temple and education to their children," he said.

Temple assets to be surveyed

"Many temple assets in several places are encroached. So we've told officials to do a survey of assets of temples across the State, to secure them," he said.

"Rope way project was not discussed in the meeting. Though the project was planned long back, Environmentalists are against it," he said.

Quality services for devotees

With people from different corners of the country flocking in large numbers to Chamundi Hill during Dasara time, the CM said there is no dearth for funds for the the development of the temple.

"If proper quality facilities are not provided to devotees right action will be initiated against the concerned," he said.