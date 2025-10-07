Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Social & Educational Survey: Karnataka extends Dasara holidays for government, aided schools

Teachers on midterm exams duty will not be assigned on survey work
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 09:51 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramiahDasarasurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us