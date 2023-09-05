Sowjanya case: BJP meets CM, Governor

A delegation of BJP lawmakers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking re-investigation into the Sowjanya murder case.
According to former minister V Sunil Kumar, Siddaramaiah told the delegation that the government cannot re-investigate the case. Citing legal opinion, Siddaramaiah said Sowjanya’s family or the CBI should move court seeking a fresh probe.
However, Siddaramaiah assured the BJP team that he would obtain legal advise again.
Separately, a BJP delegation led by its state president Nalin Kumar Kateel met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and petitioned him on the same matter.