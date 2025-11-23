<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to make government schools financially self-sufficient, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to allow the space in and around the institutions to be used for advertisements.</p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said that the model had been successfully implemented in Dakshina Kannada. Buoyed by its success in the coastal district, the department has decided to implement the same across the state, he added.</p>.<p>Madhu told DH that the department would scrutinise every advertisement thoroughly before approving its display at schools. “We will obviously not permit advertisements for tobacco products and liquor,” the minister said.</p>.BJP wants Congress government to complete full term in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Given that most government schools are situated in prime areas, advertisers would be keen to market their products and services in such spaces. “In Dakshina Kannada, we rented the space to a few sari brands that marketed their products using a digital screen. It helped generate considerable revenue, which is being used for the schools’ maintenance,” said Madhu.</p>.<p>Incidentally, during his stint as the Minister for School Education, Tanveer Sait had also allowed the space around schools to be used for advertisements. Companies using the space were asked to paint the entire compound in exchange for access to the space. However, the department subjected all such advertisements to strict scrutiny before approving their display. </p>