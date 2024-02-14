Sparks fly in Karnataka Assembly over Ayodhya Ram temple, Hanuma Dwaja incident

Further, Ashoka pointed out that the Congress had an objection about President of India not being invited for inaugurating the temple, before deciding to boycott the event.

Kharge and some Congress MLAs ten said, "it (objection) was against the trust (Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra). What's BJP's interest in it? Why does the BJP repeatedly speak about it (Congress boycotting), when it was not a Central government event?"