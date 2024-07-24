Speaker rejects discussion on MUDA 'scam' in Karnataka Assembly

Law Minister H K Patil widely quoted the rules of procedure as well as Kaul & Shakdher to say that no issue that is before a commission of inquiry can be raised through an adjournment motion.

Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar, a former law minister, said the Opposition would discuss the MUDA case without affecting the ongoing inquiry. “It’s our duty to discuss this issue, which has become the talk of the state and country,” he said.

Patil again read out the rulebook to say that the issue sought to be raised must be of recent occurrence and should be raised at the first opportunity. “Why wasn’t this raised for the last eight days? They (BJP) are just looking for the right political opportunity,” he said.

Patil asked if the MUDA case is “really an urgent matter” to be raised. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad replied, “The whole state is watching. The CM gave his wife 14 plots. The custodian himself has looted.” This led to din as Congress members took objection.