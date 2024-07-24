Speaker rejects discussion on MUDA 'scam' in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: In a setback to the Opposition BJP, Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday rejected a motion seeking debate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’ to which Karnataka Chief MInister Siddaramaiah is linked.
In the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka moved an adjournment motion on the MUDA scam, which he said is worth Rs 3,000 crore.
After a heated debate on whether or not a discussion can be allowed, Khader ruled that it is not allowed as per rules. “I am rejecting this since it is not a recent issue and a Commission of Inquiry has been set up,” he said, before adjourning the session for lunch.
MUDA allotted plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. She was given 14 plots of higher value than that of her 3.16 acres of land that was used to form a layout.
On July 14, just before the start of the monsoon session of the legislature, the government formed a one-man inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice P N Desai.
Law Minister H K Patil widely quoted the rules of procedure as well as Kaul & Shakdher to say that no issue that is before a commission of inquiry can be raised through an adjournment motion.
Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar, a former law minister, said the Opposition would discuss the MUDA case without affecting the ongoing inquiry. “It’s our duty to discuss this issue, which has become the talk of the state and country,” he said.
Patil again read out the rulebook to say that the issue sought to be raised must be of recent occurrence and should be raised at the first opportunity. “Why wasn’t this raised for the last eight days? They (BJP) are just looking for the right political opportunity,” he said.
Patil asked if the MUDA case is “really an urgent matter” to be raised. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad replied, “The whole state is watching. The CM gave his wife 14 plots. The custodian himself has looted.” This led to din as Congress members took objection.
“You are defending a very bad case,” Kumar told Patil. “The needle of suspicion is towards the most important person and his family,” he said. “The commission of inquiry was set up on July 14, a day before the start of the session. This makes it clear that you don’t want it raised and deny this House a discussion,” he said.
When ruling Congress members said it was the BJP government that gave plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Ashoka said, “Whoever it is, put that person in jail.”
Published 24 July 2024, 08:50 IST