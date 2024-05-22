Special cell soon at BBMP, BDA to maintain roads, fill up potholes in Bengaluru city: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and a few ministers and officials, inspected various parts of the city that faces flooding during rains, and also took stock of the preparations made to manage the situation ahead of monsoon showers.

"According to a census by the Bengaluru city corporation, in ward roads there are 5,500 potholes, and in arterial and sub-arterial roads there are 557 potholes. D K Shivakumar, who is in-charge of Bengaluru Development, and I have instructed the Commissioner and the Administrator (BBMP) to fill up all these potholes by the end of this month," Siddaramaiah said.