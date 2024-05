Bengaluru: The SWR will run 15 trips of tri-weekly summer special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. Train number 06261 will depart every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm from May 27 to June 27 via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam. Train number 06262 will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Kalaburagi at 4.50 pm from May 28 to June 28