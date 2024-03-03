Specialist doctors to be recruited on contract basis at district & taluk level, says Karnataka minister

On Ayushman bharath arogya Karnataka not covering several ailments, the minister said that more procedures are being included, which will be announced shortly.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced shortly.

The state government will take strict action against those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans after the FSL report reaches the government. Without an FSL report, how can we discuss it? he asked.

“It has been proved that Sri Rama Sene workers had hoisted the Pakistan flag in Sindagi in the past. Action should be taken against them also. About 20 cases of shouting pro -Pakistan slogans were registered in the past. During inquiry it was proved that such slogans were not raised.”

All should be united when it comes to the issue of the country. However, BJP using it for political mileage is not right. The centre has failed to release a paise for tackling drought.

Ministers have visited the spot of the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru. When such untoward incidents take place, we all should remain united. Investigation is carried out from all angles. Similar incident had taken place when BJP was in power.