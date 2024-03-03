Specialist doctors to be recruited on contract basis at district & taluk level, says Karnataka minister

Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government has given permission for recruiting specialist doctors at the district and taluk level on contract basis.
To a query on shortage of doctors in the health department, he said that 800 posts of pharmacists, lab technician and others will be recruited shortly in the state. PG graduates will be joining next month under compulsory rural service in the state, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru. The Finance department has given approval for the recruitment in the department. There are nearly 8000 to 9000 vacancies in the department which will be filled in a phased manner, he said.
On Ayushman bharath arogya Karnataka not covering several ailments, the minister said that more procedures are being included, which will be announced shortly.
First list shortly
Earlier in the day, the minister said that the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced shortly.
The state government will take strict action against those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans after the FSL report reaches the government. Without an FSL report, how can we discuss it? he asked.
“It has been proved that Sri Rama Sene workers had hoisted the Pakistan flag in Sindagi in the past. Action should be taken against them also. About 20 cases of shouting pro -Pakistan slogans were registered in the past. During inquiry it was proved that such slogans were not raised.”
All should be united when it comes to the issue of the country. However, BJP using it for political mileage is not right. The centre has failed to release a paise for tackling drought.
Ministers have visited the spot of the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru. When such untoward incidents take place, we all should remain united. Investigation is carried out from all angles. Similar incident had taken place when BJP was in power.
(Published 02 March 2024, 20:13 IST)