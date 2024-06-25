Spurt in illegal sand mining cases, North Karnataka rivers ravaged

“Miners are digging 10-12 feet though the limit is three feet,” he adds. MLA Karemma G Nayak has launched a drive to curb the sand mafia along the banks of the Krishna in the Devadurga Assembly constituency. “Illegal sand mining, which depletes groundwater levels, has come down by 50% after I launched an awareness programme. We also conducted night patrolling despite threats. The police, mines and geology staff and public works department should initiate strict measures against sand mining,” she says. Karemma has also raised the issue in Legislative Assembly.