Home

Srinivas Prasad quits electoral politics

Six-term MP, two-time MLA and former union and state minister V Srinivas Prasad announced his retirement from electoral politics at an event to mark his 50 years of political career.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 23:57 IST

Six-term MP, two-time MLA and former union and state minister
V Srinivas Prasad announced his retirement from electoral politics at an event to mark his 50 years of political career in the city on Sunday.

Prasad said, “Politics is a social service and social commitment. I have responded to people’s problems and worked for development. I am satisfied with it. Politics may be a series of compromises but not at the cost of self respect. I have never compromised with my self respect or principles over my 50 years of political career,” he said. He said the event was organised to felicitate and thank all his political godfathers, role models, senior political leaders, well wishers, friends and people who supported him since he contested byelection for the first time in 1974.

(Published 17 March 2024, 23:57 IST)
Karnataka

