Staff shortage in health dept will be solved in phased manner: Dinesh Gundu Rao

However, the recruitment process had come to a halt for the last five to six years. “I have already spoken to the CM and finance department secretary on the need for taking up recruitment,” he said.

The recruitment for 800 vacancies include that of lab technicians, nurses and so on.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Ayush Sports Medicine Centre sanctioned by the Centre will be approved by the state government shortly.

Karnataka government has already sanctioned three mobile Ayush clinics and the project will be implemented this financial year itself. The mobile clinic will reach out to the people at Puttur, Belthangady, and Sullia taluks.

Stating that Ayush Hospital has state-of-the-art facilities in Mangaluru, Rao said that he will take approval from the finance department for filling the vacancies in the hospital.

MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath said that facilities at Ayush Hospital were developed at a cost of Rs 38.5 lakh under its CSR activities.

District Ayush Officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal said that the physiotherapy unit will offer treatment to stroke patients. Ayush hospital will be developed as a Centre of Excellence for Arthritis and Asthma in the near future.