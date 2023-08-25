Start 'Koosina Mane' creches soon, Siddaramaiah tells officials

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed the authorities to start ‘Koosina Mane’ (childcare shelters) soon.
Siddaramaiah was reviewing the status of budget announcements pertaining to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.
In the 2023-24 Budget, Siddaramaiah said ‘Koosina Mane’ would be opened in 4,000 gram panchayats in convergence with MGNREGA and the Women and Child Development department.
These shelters will provide health, nutrition and safety to children below six years of age. The idea behind ‘Koosina Mane’ is to free up women from having to take care of children.
The government hopes that women, once free from childcare responsibilities, will take up jobs.
“The ‘Koosina Mane’ creches will be started in existing Anganwadis or wherever there’s infrastructure. As much as possible, these creches will be close to the workplace of the mothers,” RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said.
Siddaramaiah also discussed the status of Arivu Kendras or gram panchayat libraries.
The government has promised various additional facilities at these libraries, such as digital learning materials, access to professional guidance, education about the Constitution, disabled-friendly technology and knowledge sharing by the subject experts.
Over 3 years
According to a statement, Siddaramaiah felt that this scheme would be helpful for students and dropouts. This should be implemented over a period of three years, he said.
Siddaramaiah also directed the starting of construction work of 400 community toilet complexes in the Kalyana Karnataka region at a cost of 25 lakh each, using modern technology.