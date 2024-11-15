Karnataka govt in dilemma over 'minority' tag for institutions

<p>Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah administration is in a conundrum over new rules to grant the 'religious minority' tag to higher education institutions by scrapping the requirement of having to enrol a fixed percentage of students from a particular minority community. </p>.<p>The Cabinet had to defer a decision after Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, one of Congress' most visible Muslim faces, is said to have raised a red flag on the delicate subject. </p>.<p>On Thursday, the Higher Education department sought the Cabinet's approval to amend rules on granting 'religious minority' status, a move that is in line with a major policy decision made by the government in March this year. </p>.<p>In Karnataka, schools seeking 'minority' status had to provide a 25% quota for students belonging to that particular minority religion. For example, a Muslim minority school had to have 25% Muslim students. </p>.<p>Similarly, institutions offering higher education and technical education had to admit 50% students belonging to the minority religion they cater to. </p>.<p>These requirements were scrapped in March in a decision aimed at institutions run by Christians, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis as they were finding it difficult to admit 50% students from their communities in order to retain their 'minority institution' status. </p>.<p>"Especially Christians," Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar told reporters before the Cabinet meeting. "Since the Christian population is less than or around 2%, they're finding it hard to fill up 50% seats as required. There was a request from them. So, the Cabinet decided a few months ago to relax the norms. So now, rules are being framed for that," he said.</p>.<p>But Khan was shocked to find that the new rules covered institutions run by all minorities, including Muslims. </p>.<p>Apparently, Muslim minority institutions are not in favour of the relaxation as they have enough students from their community to meet the norm. Relaxation could mean non-minority students outnumbering minorities in their institutions, they fear. </p>.<p>But there is a hitch: rules cannot be amended selectively. "We can't leave out Muslims and provide relaxation for others," a source directly aware of the dilemma said. </p>.<p>Sudhakar told <em>DH</em> later that it was decided to hold more discussions on the matter. "It was also said that linguistic minority institutions are facing a similar problem. Further, this (problem) isn't restricted to higher education. It was decided to discuss this with the school education department as well," he said. </p>