Stay in Mandya or go to Delhi? Kumaraswamy wonders as Congress questions him over Prajwal Revanna's case

Kumaraswamy said the case had no impact on the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, especially on the second phase of polling in 14 seats that took place on Tuesday. "I toured several constituencies, including Shivamogga, Koppal, Raichur and people are not bothered about the issue at all," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the continuation of his party's alliance with the BJP in the wake of the case, Kumaraswamy said, "They (BJP) are a national party. If the episode has caused humiliation, then let them take a call. Our decision is to have this alliance for the long run."

'SIT should summon Rahul Gandhi'

H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for not issuing any notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi, at a public meeting, said Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. On what basis did he say that? Why hasn't SIT summoned him so far when he is so accurate about the figures?" he asked.