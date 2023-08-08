STEMI heart attack management programme reduces death rate by 6-7%

Rise in incidence of heart attacks

“As per a study at SJICSR, in the last ten years, the overall incidence of heart attacks among people of all age groups has increased by 20 per cent; and it has increased by 22 per cent among the youth and those between 18 and 45 years of age. Among the heart attack patients we are treating, 35 per cent are below 45 years of age. 15 per cent of these youth had a family history and their family members had heart attacks before the age of 55 years. 51 per cent of them were smokers,” Dr Manjunath said.

He added, “Besides conventional risk factors like smoking and alcohol, other factors which have contributed to this trend include significant lifestyle changes, physical inactivity, change in food habits, obesity and the like. Further, undue stress levels due to work pressure, odd working hours, working extra hours, inadequate sleep, worrying about the future, pressure to achieve too many things in too short a period, and breaking away from joint families (leading to a lack of emotional and moral support) are contributing to the rise in the incidence of heart attacks.”

“Air pollution can also be a factor. Covid-19 has also contributed to a 5 per cent increase in heart attacks. Besides the effects of steroids, Covid has led to the risk of clot formation in the arteries leading to a heart attack, arteries of the brain leading to strokes, arteries of the lung leading to pulmonary embolism and so on. Drug abuse, unaccustomed high-intensity exercises without a proper warming up period and preliminary cardiac tests have also increased the risk of heart attacks,” Dr Manjunath said.

“Since heart attack cases are time driven, for every half an hour’s delay, the risk of death increases by 7 per cent. So, timely treatment with the help of this STEMI programme has reduced the death rate by 6-7 per cent,” he said.