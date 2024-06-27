Step aside, make way for DK Shivakumar as Karnataka CM: Top Vokkaliga seer to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Top Vokkaliga pontiff Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami on Thursday publicly asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step aside and hand over power to DK Shivakumar, causing consternation in the ruling Congress.

The pontiff chose to say this at the 515th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, an icon of the Vokkaliga community to which Shivakumar also belongs.

"Everyone has been the CM and tasted power. Only DK Shivakumar hasn’t become the chief minister," Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, who heads the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, said on stage. "This can happen only if Siddaramaiah makes up his mind. So, please make Shivakumar the CM," the pontiff said as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar looked on.