Step up dengue prevention measures, Siddaramaiah tells officials

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday instructed the Health Department officials to take preventive measures to control dengue in view of the high caseload. Over 7,000 cases have been reported across the state this year and in this, 4,000 are from Bengaluru, he said.
Several measures, including fogging and source reduction activities (identifying and destroying mosquito-breeding sites), should be strengthened, he said.
He also appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness on their premises and avoid mosquito bites.
Health Commissioner D Randeep said the government has asked the BBMP, as well as other city corporations, to create ward-level plans for reducing dengue cases. "These will include fogging, source reduction and creating awareness among the public. Further, the health officials will monitor the implementation of these plans," he said.
While there are sufficient personnel for fogging, all corporations have a shortage of Asha workers who are supposed to do source reduction activities. To fix this gap, BBMP could hire temporary staff for source reduction and the health department is yet to receive any proposal from the BBMP on this, Randeep said.
Randeep said that the issue of low salaries among outsourced Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff, such as multipurpose health workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), has been fixed. These workers are also part of the source reduction activities, and low salaries discourage people from joining these jobs, according to BBMP. "National Health Mission-Karnataka has now informed that minimum wages of around Rs 18,000 can be given to these workers," Randeep said.
In a letter to the BBMP on September 7, the Health Department sought corporation to ensure that samples of symptomatic patients coming to PHCs be sent for testing, and to prioritise action in wards with more cases. PHCs should also take action considering the cases reported in private hospitals, it said.
The insecticide Temephos should be used instead of Pyrethrum in areas with stagnant water. Senior health officials should examine the larval survey reports submitted by Asha workers and visit and monitor the survey in high-risk areas, read the letter.
The Health Department will soon issue the same directions to all city corporations, Randeep said.