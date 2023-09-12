Step up dengue prevention measures, Siddaramaiah tells officials

Randeep said that the issue of low salaries among outsourced Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff, such as multipurpose health workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), has been fixed. These workers are also part of the source reduction activities, and low salaries discourage people from joining these jobs, according to BBMP. "National Health Mission-Karnataka has now informed that minimum wages of around Rs 18,000 can be given to these workers," Randeep said.