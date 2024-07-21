Steps will be taken to release Rs 5 cr to check sea erosion: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Udupi District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that steps will be taken to release Rs 5 crore to tackle sea erosion in the district. Sea erosion has been reported in various parts of the district.

She was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the sea erosion affected area at Gujjarabettu in Malpe and flood affected areas in Udupi district on Sunday.

To a query on amount pending to be released for the works taken up to check sea erosion, she said “a proposal has been submitted to the government for the release of the pending amount as well. Steps have already been taken to check sea erosion.”