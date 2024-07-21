Steps will be taken to release Rs 5 cr to check sea erosion: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Udupi District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that steps will be taken to release Rs 5 crore to tackle sea erosion in the district. Sea erosion has been reported in various parts of the district.
She was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the sea erosion affected area at Gujjarabettu in Malpe and flood affected areas in Udupi district on Sunday.
To a query on amount pending to be released for the works taken up to check sea erosion, she said “a proposal has been submitted to the government for the release of the pending amount as well. Steps have already been taken to check sea erosion.”
She said the district administration has taken precautionary measures to check loss of lives in the flood and rain related incidents.
“We want to ensure that people are not inconvenienced. During the recent meeting, I had directed the forest department to trim the branches of the trees that are posing a threat to the people. Accordingly the department has taken steps to either trim or fell the trees. Further, Mescom was also directed to set right the dangling electricity wires and replace the old electricity poles that were posing a threat to people.”
Further, drains were also cleaned in Udupi town to check flooding of the roads. The district administration had even set up helplines to address the grievances of the people.
“I will visit all the rain affected areas to assess the damages. The officials have been asked to submit a report on the loss incurred following rain in the district. The compensation will be paid for the loss of properties, crops in the district.”
Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidyakumari, SP Dr K Arun, ZP CEO Pratheek Bayal and others were present.
Published 21 July 2024, 10:32 IST