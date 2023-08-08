Study reveals impact of mining conveyor systems on wildlife in Ballari forests

Among the birds, common myna and Indian Roller were habituated to the conveyor while cuckoos stayed away from the noisy area. As far as butterflies were concerned, the study observed: “Many species were not found near (conveyor) and extensive growth of invasive species.”

Among the plants, invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (‘Ballari Jali’) and parthenium had occupied the area along the conveyor.

Extending the operation time of the conveyor for 20 hours showed impacts on the amphibians and reptiles. While the calling activity of some of the frogs increased, some were suspected to move away from the habitat. The noise drove some reptiles to bask, led to decrease in foraging activities and increase in resting.

The absence of the baseline data in a place where the conveyor already had an impact for two years prior to the study was sighted as a major limitation. However, the study underscored the problems of increasing operations.

“There is a considerable impact of extended operation (20 hours) on nocturnal birds,” the analysis said, noting a drop in sightings.