Suggested CM to surrender MUDA sites out of concern: Pratap Simha

Former MP Pratap Simha said that he had suggested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surrender his wife’s sites to MUDA, out of respect and concern, as he has no black mark in his 40-year-long political career.
He termed MUDA Chairman Marigowda as ‘Daddashikhamani’ and ‘Bakra’ and said “Marigowda has not been able to understand this”.
Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he countered allegations levelled by Marigowda, over not paying a penalty to the tune of 25% value of the G category site allotted by MUDA to his wife and by getting a house completion report without building a house but a shed.
Pratap Simha said, “I may have to pay a minor fine amount to MUDA. But Siddaramaiah would continue as CM for the entire remaining period. So, he should be relieved of unnecessary allegations over the MUDA issue. Hence, I suggested that he surrender those sites to MUDA.”
Meanwhile expressing soft corner over CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar, he said, “Both are from our old Mysuru region. Whoever is CM, it’s a matter of pride. I have just quoted his followers who are saying that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM.”
Meanwhile, Marigowda objected to the usage of singular term against him by Pratap Simha. Simha was not given a ticket by the BJP in Lok Sabha polls because of this attitude .
Marigowda said, “Siddaramaiah’s wife applied for compensation in 2014 for her land acquired by MUDA. Though Siddaramaiah was CM between 2013 and 2018, he had not used his influence to get her compensation. But it was in 2021, when the BJP-led government was in power, the sites were given as compensation to her. Even as the government has ordered a judicial probe, it will be evident during which party’s government there were irregularities in MUDA. BJP leaders are jealous that Siddaramaiah is CM for the second term. Hence they are trying to tarnish his name.”
Published 24 July 2024, 22:18 IST