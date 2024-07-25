Suggested CM to surrender MUDA sites out of concern: Pratap Simha

Former MP Pratap Simha said that he had suggested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surrender his wife’s sites to MUDA, out of respect and concern, as he has no black mark in his 40-year-long political career.

He termed MUDA Chairman Marigowda as ‘Daddashikhamani’ and ‘Bakra’ and said “Marigowda has not been able to understand this”.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he countered allegations levelled by Marigowda, over not paying a penalty to the tune of 25% value of the G category site allotted by MUDA to his wife and by getting a house completion report without building a house but a shed.