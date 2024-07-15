Supreme Court dismisses Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's plea challenging CBI's FIR against him in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for quashing a CBI case against him related to a possession of disproportionate case lodged on alleged recovery of unaccounted for cash in a raid by the Income Tax authorities.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the petition filed by the senior Congress leader after hearing his counsel senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

The counsel contended Income Tax sleuths raided his alleged premises on August 2, 2017. There can't be two proceedings arising out of the same incident, when the I-T proceedings are on, there can't be a CBI case.

The court, however, pointed out that I-T authorities cannot proceed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.