Suspected physical torture: 3-year-old child admitted to hospital in Udupi

Udupi: A three-year-old child is undergoing treatment for suspected physical torture at a private hospital.

Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr A P Gadad said that the child was initially taken to hospital in Hebri, allegedly for 'ill health' on September 12. Doctors administered first-aid to the child and referred it to Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi. The child is now out of danger.

District Child Protection Officer Nagaratna Nayak said doctors who examined the child's body reported it as a Medical Legal Case and drew the case to the notice of the DHO.

Later, the child was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. Nagaratna, along with District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Purushotham visited the hospital on Friday.