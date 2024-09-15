Suspected physical torture: 3-year-old child admitted to hospital in Udupi

Udupi: A three-year-old child is undergoing treatment for suspected physical torture at a private hospital.
Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr A P Gadad said that the child was initially taken to hospital in Hebri, allegedly for 'ill health' on September 12. Doctors administered first-aid to the child and referred it to Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi. The child is now out of danger.
District Child Protection Officer Nagaratna Nayak said doctors who examined the child's body reported it as a Medical Legal Case and drew the case to the notice of the DHO.
Later, the child was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. Nagaratna, along with District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Purushotham visited the hospital on Friday.
"We suspect that the child was beaten or tortured over a period of time as there were bruises, injury marks all over the body. These marks were not fresh. There were old injury marks as well. But the child's mother has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the injuries. She claimed that the injury was due to a fight with the sibling. However, it does not look like an injury caused by the sibling of the child," Nagaratna added.
A complaint was registered at Amasebailu Police Station. Nagaratna said that when the child was first brought to the hospital, he was unconscious. "When we spoke to the child, he asked for biscuits," she said. The officials are planning to speak to the child after two days in order to gather more information.
Published 14 September 2024, 18:49 IST