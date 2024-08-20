Task force to look into doctors' safety in Karnataka, submit report in a month: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: A task force will be constituted to look into the measures needed for doctors' safety and will submit the report within a month, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after a meeting with representatives of associations of medical personnel and health department officials, in light of the Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-murder case.

"Several women work in the field of medicine and healthcare and the government is committed to protect them. The task force will look into all the measures and laws to be implemented for doctors' safety and submit a report within a month," he said.