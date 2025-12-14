Menu
Task force to steer Quantum City vision before 2025 ends

A dedicated task force, which sits at the helm of Karnataka’s ambitious Quantum Mission, will be operational by the end of December, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju said.
Published 14 December 2025, 01:42 IST
Karnataka News

