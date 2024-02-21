Taxing the rich for the poor is good economics: Siddaramaiah

“We will tax the rich. We will increase taxes on the rich as per law. That money will be used for the poor. That’s what we’ve done during our regime with the five guarantees,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the government kept Rs 39,000 crore in 2023-24 for the flagship programmes. “For next year, I’ve allocated Rs 52,009 crore for the guarantees, which will cover the poor, Dalits, backward classes and minorities without discrimination,” he said.