The herp helpers

‘Herping’ is an act of searching for amphibians and reptiles — it is comparable to how birdwatchers set out to spot and identify birds. While ‘herpers’ look out for the elusive creatures all through the year, it is during the monsoon that they find the highest number of animals. Thanks to the efforts of several herpers, this has led to the discovery of several new species and better conservation of the habitat. Many of the enthusiasts do not necessarily have a scientific background.