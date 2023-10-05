The history of Dasara

Kantirava Narasaraja Wadiyar, another king of this lineage, was known for his emphasis on the Dasara traditions. Govinda Vaidya, his celebrated court poet, composed ‘Kantirava Narasaraja Vijaya’ in 1648. This work is unique in its style and provides us with more information on Dasara. This work is considered as the earliest composition on ‘Navaratri’. It talks about the artists and labourers who were commissioned to beautify the city prior to the celebrations. According to the poet, Srirangapatna during this time was swarmed with visitors, travellers, chieftains, nayakas and a host of others, who had come to witness the festival.