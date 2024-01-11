The ‘Rajinikanth’ of Dandeli 

Urmee S Kulkarni, a Pune-based bird photographer, says what sets Rajani apart from other naturalists in the region is the way she spots the birds. “She is a sharp observer and listener. By just the bird call, she can identify the bird and how far it is. This comes only with patient learning and dedication,” she says. The photographer adds that it was thanks to Rajani that she and her husband Shrirang were able to capture images of the trogon, paradise flycatcher, jungle owlet, heart-spotted woodpecker and other birds that they had been seeking out for the last 20 years.