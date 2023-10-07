Theft on moving train: 1 held in Karnataka

Railway Protection Force personnel arrested a man who had stolen a bag containing gold ornaments, cash and ATM cards from a passenger who was travelling aboard the Nethravati Express train within a few hours of her lodging the complaint.

The arrested is Sunny Malhotra, who hails from Delhi. Officials have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 4.67 lakh.

Complainant Kalyani Balakrishna was travelling on a train from Thrissur to Mumbai. Her bag was stolen when the train was moving slowly near Thokur Railway station, close to Mangaluru. The bag contained 127 grams of gold ornaments, a mobile phone, a debit card, PAN Card, an Aadhaar Card and other items as well. The total value of the items in the bag was Rs 6.7 lakh. Soon after coming to know about the theft of the bag, she had informed TTE who was on duty.

After receiving information from TTE, RPF personnel Srikanth started searching railway station premises and noticed a man sitting at the end of the platform, looking suspicious. When confronted, he allegedly threw the ATM card into a bush near the platform. ASI Sudheer Shetty interrogated thee ma, who later confessed to stealing the bag.

The RPF personnel have recovered a 93.17 gram chain, Rs 3700 cash and the ATM card from the arrested. The gold ornaments have been handed over to Manipal Station. Manipal police have taken up the investigation after registering a case under Sections 41(1) (d), 102 of the CrPC and 379 of the IPC.