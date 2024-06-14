Third edition of Mysuru Cinema Society's international film fest 'Paridrishya' to be held on Feb 1, 2, 2025

Any language

Padmavathi said, as this is an international festival, films of any language can participate, because cinema is a universal language of storytelling through the lens. “The films made after 2022 are eligible to participate in the festival. The duration of the short films can be from one minute to 45 minutes and that of documentary films can be from 30 minutes to 100 minutes. A total of 25 awards will be presented to outstanding contributions, spanning categories such as Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, and Best Sound Composition,” she said.

Padmavathi said, Chidananda S Naik, a student of Film and Television Institute of India, from Mysuru, who won the Best Student Film award for his ‘Suryakanthi Hooge Modalu Gottagiddu’ (Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know) in the La Cinef competitive section at Cannes Film Festival 2024, also had participated in Paridrishya last year. The same film was exhibited here, last February, she added.

Advisors

Divisional coordinator of MCS G R Chetan said, renowned film-makers like Prakash Belawadi, Girish Kasaravalli and Rajendra Singh Babu are on the advisory board of the society. Last year, renowned Malayalam film-maker Rajagopal and Richa Khandelwal Bhat were the jury members.

“We wish to promote films beyond entertainment and focus on artistic expression, for information and education. Our jury members will be drawn from all aspects of film-making,” he said.

Upload films for competition and screening on https://filmfreeway.com/paridrishya before November 30.

For details, visit: www.mysurucinemasociety.com or call: 99805 96824.

The office-bearers and members of MCS released the poster of the third edition of ‘Paridrishya’, on the occasion, on Friday.