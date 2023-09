Three people died in a road accident after a car collided with a bridge on the Kadur-Sakharayapattana road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Niranjanamurthy (50), Chennamma (70), and Rathnamma (61), all residents of Jayanagara, Chikkamagaluru.

Niranjanamurthy, who was driving the car, died on the spot. The others breathed their last on the way to a hospital in Shivamogga.

A case has been registered at the Sakharayapattanna police station.