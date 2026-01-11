Menu
Three men arrested in Karnataka's Hubballi over rape, circulation of videos

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident occurred between 11.30 pm and midnight on January 9, when the woman was allegedly taken in an auto-rickshaw from Ambedkar Ground.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:43 IST
