<p>Hubballi, Karnataka: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, and photos and videos of the incident were circulated on a messaging platform, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Two men accused of raping the woman and a third person who circulated videos of the incident have been arrested and will be produced in court, police said.</p>.<p>The woman is stable and undergoing medical examination, police said.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident occurred between 11.30 pm and midnight on January 9, when the woman was allegedly taken in an auto-rickshaw from Ambedkar Ground.</p>.<p>"The two men misbehaved with her, made physical contact, and allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. They took photos and videos before dropping her back at Ambedkar Ground," he said.</p>.<p>Police said they learned of the incident after members of the public received the photos and videos and alerted authorities. The woman was later traced in Hubballi city.</p>.<p>"Her identity was initially not known. Inquiry revealed she had been staying near temples in different parts of the city for the past one-and-a-half months and was eating at Siddharoodha Math," the commissioner said.</p>.National women’s panel seeks report from DGP on Hubballi incident.<p>Police initially registered a case on their own, and a formal complaint was recorded after the woman was traced, he said.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered for rape and, under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, for recording and circulating the photos and videos.</p>.<p>The commissioner stated that the woman had arrived in Hubballi approximately one and a half months prior from another district, following a dispute with her husband.</p>.<p>The man was arrested in connection with that incident and is currently lodged in Shivamogga jail.</p>.<p>Police identified Shivanand and Ganesh as the accused in the alleged rape, and Pradeep as the accused of circulating the videos. All three worked as labourers, he said.</p>.<p>Police said some residents in the Old Hubballi area allegedly assaulted and tonsured Shivanand and Ganesh after learning of their involvement.</p>.<p>A separate case was registered after Shivanand filed a complaint, and four people were taken into custody, police said.</p>.<p>The commissioner said officials have been directed to identify homeless women and children near public places and place them in rescue and rehabilitation centres.</p>