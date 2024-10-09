Home
Three more arrested over former MLA's brother Mumtaz Ali's death

Mumtaz Ali went missing on October 6 and his body was found in the Phalguni river on October 7. The family of the deceased and police suspect that Ali was a victim of sextortion.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 12:28 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 12:28 IST
