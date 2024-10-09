Three more arrested over former MLA's brother Mumtaz Ali's death

<p>The Mangaluru CCB personnel have arrested three more persons in connection with the death by suicide of businessman and former MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/6-booked-for-extortion-as-search-continues-for-missing-mangaluru-businessman-mumtaz-ali-3222078">Mohiyuddin Bava’s brother B M Mumtaz Ali</a> (52).</p><p>With this, the total number of arrested has risen to five.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>'s Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the arrested are Abdul Sattar from Katipalla, Mustafa from Krishnapura and Nadavar Shafi from Sajipamunnur.</p><p>The police had arrested a couple on October 8. The arrests were produced before the investigation officer of Kavoor Police Station. The couple Rahmat and her husband Shoaib have been remanded in police custody till October 17.</p>.Mangaluru teacher booked for hate speech .<p>Based on a complaint filed by Hydar Ali, brother of Mumtaz Ali, the Kavoor police have registered a case on the charges of extortion, abetment to suicide, and blackmailing against six persons. </p><p>Mumtaz Ali went missing on October 6 and his body was found in the Phalguni river on October 7. The family of the deceased and police suspect that Ali was a victim of sextortion.</p><p>The arrested were accused of blackmailing Mutaz Ali using audio clips and spreading misinformation about an illicit relationship involving Rehmat to damage his reputation.</p><p>The police arrested three persons under the leadership of the police commissioner, DCPs Sidharth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar, CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, CCB inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary and the team.</p><p><strong>Sattar expelled from the Congress</strong></p><p>DK DCC President K Harish Kumar has expelled Abdul Sattar, a Congress leader from Mangalore City North constituency for engaging in anti-social activities and thereby embarrassing the party. </p><p>Sattar has been expelled from the party for six years.</p>