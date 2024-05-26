Tiger kills tribal woman in Mysuru

Mysuru: A 48 year old tribal woman has died due to Tiger attack, while she was grazing goats near Moorbaand hill around Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) at Antarasanthe police station limits in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday evening.

The forest department personnel found her body near watch tower of forest department on Sunday morning. Another person who was grazing goats had informed the villagers about the incident on Saturday. Forest department had started searching for the body on Saturday.

Chikkamma, a resident of Maalada Haadi of N Begur gram panchayat limits in H D Kote taluk is the deceased.

BTR DCF Prabhakaran, ACF Ravindra, RFO Manjunath, Mysuru ASP Babu, DySP Hunsur sub division Gopalkrishna, Circle inspector Lakshmikanth and others visited the spot and took measures for autopsy. They consoled her son and two daughters and, handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh them.