Toiling together, thriving together: A barter of labour

Bengaluru: Considering the mammoth tasks that a farmer faces at the start of every kharif season — de-weeding, tilling the land, adding fertiliser and then sowing — the sight of an empty parcel of land can be daunting. As prices of produce stagnate and the costs of labour rise, cultivation has become increasingly unviable. Set in this context, labour-sharing systems, formal and informal, can be key to continue practising agriculture. Evolved several generations ago, the ‘muyyalu paddhati’ is one such tradition, observed in rural communities across Karnataka.