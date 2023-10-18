Traders oppose biz by non-Hindus around Mangaluru temple

“As per rules framed under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, non-Hindus cannot be given the lease of properties like ground, building or any other place that belongs to state-owned temples. We have been working towards implementing the rules for the last few years. Accordingly, the Sanathana Hindu Vyaparasthara Sangha had appealed Mangaladevi Temple authorities to allow only Hindus to take part in the auctioning of stalls. Initially, only Hindus took part in the auctioning of stalls. However, with the intervention of Deputy Commissioner, non-Hindus were also allowed to take part in the auctioning process, which we oppose.” said Pumpwell.