Traders oppose biz by non-Hindus around Mangaluru temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Sanathana Hindu Vyaparasthara Sangha have opposed the allowing of non-Hindus to carry out business at the fair organised as a part of Navarathri festivities at Mangaladevi temple in the city.
Accordingly, the VHP and the Sangha have tied Bhagwadhwaja on the stalls owned by the Hindu traders, and thereby have sent a message to devotees to carry out business only at stalls owned by the Hindus.
VHP provincial secretary Sharan Pumpwell told DH, “We are not opposed to Muslims carrying out business. We are against Muslims carrying out business in temple surroundings during Hindu fair. Why should we allow those who do not believe in statue worship and Hindu religion to carry out business near the temples?”
“As per rules framed under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, non-Hindus cannot be given the lease of properties like ground, building or any other place that belongs to state-owned temples. We have been working towards implementing the rules for the last few years. Accordingly, the Sanathana Hindu Vyaparasthara Sangha had appealed Mangaladevi Temple authorities to allow only Hindus to take part in the auctioning of stalls. Initially, only Hindus took part in the auctioning of stalls. However, with the intervention of Deputy Commissioner, non-Hindus were also allowed to take part in the auctioning process, which we oppose.” said Pumpwell.
As many as 125 stalls were auctioned at the temple for the fair. Of which, six stalls were availed by the Muslims. When the stalls were allotted only for Hindus, the Dakshina Kannada Beedibadi Vyaparastara Shreyobhivruddhi Sangha opposed the move.
Dakshina Kannada Beedibadi Vyaparastara Shreyobhivruddhi Sangha honorary president B K Imthiyaz said, “Unable to stop non-Hindus from taking part in the auctioning of the stalls, they are engaged in cheap politics by tying Bhagwadhwaja on the stalls owned by poor traders. This is not the first time they have engaged in such an act. The tying of Bhagwadwaja will not affect the business.”
He urged the district administration to ensure protection to all festival fair traders at Mangaladevi temple and other places of worship
In fact, even last year, there was a ban on non-Hindus from carrying out business during temple fair at the temples coming under endowment department.