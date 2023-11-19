'Transfer scam': Oppn in Karnataka steps up attack on ruling Congress

Recently, Kumaraswamy had alleged that Yathindra was involved in a “cash for transfer” racket after sharing a video of a purported conversation between Siddaramaiah and his son, in which the latter can be heard talking about a ‘list’ and mentioning the name ‘Vivekananda’. While the Congress had claimed that the phone conversation was about a list of schools which needed repair and the Vivekananda in question was a block education officer, Kumaraswamy on Saturday released a list of police officers’ transfer which contains the name Vivekananda.