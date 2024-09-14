Trusted NGEF (Hubli) Ltd still awaits Rs 30 cr revival grants from Karnataka govt

Hubballi: Though having the credit of supplying power distribution transformers to ambitious projects like Central Vista in New Delhi and Asia's largest airport coming up near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, and induction motors to premier organisations like ISRO, the NGEF (Hubli) Ltd located at Rayapur between Hubballi and Dharwad is struggling to increase production due to lack of modern machinery, deteriorating plant building, and accumulated loss getting bigger.

One of the very few public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the region, this firm is awaiting grants from the government, for a resurgence by enhancing production capacity and sustainability. Its requirement of grants for machinery replacement, building repairs and working capital, which was at Rs 20 crore three years back, has now reached Rs 30 crore.