Two arrested for pelting stones at MLC Ivan D’Souza’s house in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police have arrested two persons for pelting stones at the residence of MLC Ivan D’Souza on the night of August 21.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Bharat alias Yakshith (24) and Dinesh Kurthamogeru (20). During the interrogation, the arrested had confessed the crime stating that statements made by Ivan D’Souza during a protest against the Governor sanctioning prosecution against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had angered them.

Following the pelting of stones, a complaint was registered at Mangaluru South police station. Accordingly, a special investigation team was formed under the leadership of ACP Central to nab the culprits. The team worked diligently, reviewing CCTV footage, verifying vehicle details, and gathering information from eyewitnesses and were successful in arresting the duo.

The arrested informed the police that after having dinner in a hotel in Mangaluru, they impulsively decided to throw stones at the house of Ivan D'Souza, said the Commissioner.