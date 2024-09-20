Two cops injured in stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion in Davangere

Davangere: Tension gripped the old Davangere area at Chamarajapete circle in the city after violence broke out during the immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idol in which around five to six persons including two police constables were injured on Thursday evening.

According to police, police constables - Raghu and Annapoorna and four others sustained injuries as some miscreants hurled stones at the procession when it arrived at Chamarajapete circle. This led to the tussle between youths of two different faiths.

Earlier, youths of Hindu religion were raised slogans when the procession arrived at the circle. Youths of the other religion also raised slogans and this led to the verbal clash between the two groups. Meanwhile, some miscreants hurled stones at the procession which made situation out of control.