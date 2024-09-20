Two cops injured in stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion in Davangere

Davangere: Tension gripped the old Davangere area at Chamarajapete circle in the city after violence broke out during the immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idol in which around five to six persons including two police constables were injured on Thursday evening.
According to police, police constables - Raghu and Annapoorna and four others sustained injuries as some miscreants hurled stones at the procession when it arrived at Chamarajapete circle. This led to the tussle between youths of two different faiths.
Earlier, youths of Hindu religion were raised slogans when the procession arrived at the circle. Youths of the other religion also raised slogans and this led to the verbal clash between the two groups. Meanwhile, some miscreants hurled stones at the procession which made situation out of control.
SP Uma Prashanth who was on the spot caned the mob to bring the situation under control. Hindu outfit members demanded police to initiate action against those hurled stones at the procession.
Police personnel were deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents and business establishments were closed down.
Davangere SP Uma Prashanth told media persons that prohibitory orders will be enforced in old Davangere area after consulting deputy commissioner. Those who took law into their hands will be identified and they will be brought to justice soon. The idol of Lord Ganesh was immersed smoothly.
She also stated that provocative speech made by people of two different faiths is the reason for this. Police have filed cases against both the groups.
Published 19 September 2024, 18:52 IST