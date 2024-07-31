Two gangsters nabbed by Mangaluru cops, weapons seized

Mohammad Hanif, also known as Ali Munna (40), and Mohammad Rafiq, also known as Mudipu Rafiq (36) were intercepted and a pistol, one revolver, 12 live rounds of ammunition, 42gm of narcotic MDMA, an Innova car, three mobile phones, and a digital weighing scale were seized from them. The estimated value of the seized property is Rs 10 lakh.