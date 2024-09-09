Two groups clash over playing dollu during installation of Ganesha idol in Holehonnur, 22 held

Holehonnur (Shivamogga district): Three youths suffered injuries after two groups clashed over playing dollu (double-headed drum) during the installation of Ganesha idol at a temple at Arabilachi Camp near here on Saturday evening.

A few policemen have also sustained minor injuries when they intervened to pacify the warring groups.

Additional SP A J Kariyappa, Holehonnur PI R L Lakshmipati and staff rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police have registered 3 FIRs and have arrested 22 people on Saturday night. As a precautionary measure, the police took steps to immerse all Ganesha idols installed at public places, following the addl SP’s order, on Saturday night itself.