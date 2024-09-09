Two groups clash over playing dollu during installation of Ganesha idol in Holehonnur, 22 held

Holehonnur (Shivamogga district): Three youths suffered injuries after two groups clashed over playing dollu (double-headed drum) during the installation of Ganesha idol at a temple at Arabilachi Camp near here on Saturday evening.
A few policemen have also sustained minor injuries when they intervened to pacify the warring groups.
Additional SP A J Kariyappa, Holehonnur PI R L Lakshmipati and staff rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police have registered 3 FIRs and have arrested 22 people on Saturday night. As a precautionary measure, the police took steps to immerse all Ganesha idols installed at public places, following the addl SP’s order, on Saturday night itself.
The CRPF personnel have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incidents.
