Two held for smuggling 12.9 kg ganja in Mandya

Excise Inspector Y J Prafullachandra and team conducted the raid, arrested two persons and seized the ganja, on Tuesday. Irshad of Ambedkar Nagar in Mysuru and Akbar of Gundlupet town are the arrested.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 22:21 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCrime

