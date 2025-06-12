Two held for smuggling 12.9 kg ganja in Mandya

<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): The Excise department officials arrested two persons for illegally smuggling ganja in a vehicle without any registration number at Bommuru Agrahara in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. </p><p>Excise Inspector Y J Prafullachandra and team conducted the raid, arrested two persons and seized the ganja, on Tuesday. Irshad of Ambedkar Nagar in Mysuru and Akbar of Gundlupet town are the arrested. </p>.Karnataka govt to roll out smartcards for Shakti scheme beneficiaries in two months.<p>The team seized ganja weighing 12 kg and 940 grams from them. A case has been booked under NDPS Act and the accused were handed over to judicial custody. The raid was conducted under the guidance of Mysuru division Joint Commissioner Basavaraja Hadapada, Mandya Excise DC R Nagashayana and DySP V B Radhamani.</p>