Two injured in clash between groups of Hindu & Muslim students

The superintendent of police Channabasavanna S L said that one student was released on the bond after the arrest. The case has been registered against 17 students of Muslim community and one stranger in Gandhi Gunj police station based on the complaint filed by Nataraj. Complaint is also being lodged by the Muslim students as few of them are also injured in the incident, he added.

The college governing body has cancelled the techno-cultural fest to be held on May 30 and 31 following the incident. The security has been beefed up near the college. SP has appealed to the students and general public not to pay heed to any rumours.

The students had conducted dance practice in the college on Wednesday before the techno-cultural fest. Meanwhile, the Muslim students raised an objection when one of the students, who was operating the DJ, aired a 'Jai Sriram' song. This has led to verbal alternation between students of both communities and ultimately led to clashes. The police officials have brought the situation under control by rushing to the spot, Channabasavanna said.