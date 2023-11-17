JOIN US
Two more flights between Mangaluru-Bengaluru

With this, Mangaluru will now have a total of seven flights to the state capital, airport sources said.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 08:14 IST

Mangaluru: The Air India Express (AIE) has launched two more flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, expanding connections between the two cities.

The inaugural flight IX 782 began operating from Tuesday. The second flight IX1795 operates on the Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

As the new flight touched down on the apron, the airport offered the customary water cannon salute. The first batch of passengers on the flight were given a warm welcome.

(Published 17 November 2023, 08:14 IST)
